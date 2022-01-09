Covid-19: What are NI's testing and isolation rules? Published 10 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, People are encouraged to take lateral flow tests at least twice a week

As Covid cases rose rapidly in Northern Ireland in recent weeks, changes were made to what sort of tests people should use and when.

There has also been a change to the number of days you must self-isolate for if you do test positive, provided you subsequently get negative lateral flow test (LFT) results.

When should I book a PCR test?

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should book a PCR test immediately and self-isolate until you get the result.

However you no longer need to book a PCR test if you test positive on an LFT.

Instead you should start self-isolating immediately for the full period required.

Children under five should not get a PCR, even if they show symptoms, unless advised to by their doctor.

They should instead take an LFT and self-isolate if it is positive.

How often should I take lateral flow tests?

The Department of Health advises that you take an LFT twice a week or before higher-risk activities, such as meeting friends or family, spending time in a crowd or busy public place or visiting someone who is elderly or more vulnerable.

What should I do if I am a vaccinated close contact?

If you have had at least two doses of a Covid vaccine and are identified as a close contact of someone who has the virus (the second dose must have been given at least 14 days before you were in contact with the person), then you should take an LFT as soon as possible.

If the LFT is negative you should keep taking LFTs daily until the 10th day after the last date of contact with the person who was positive.

If any of the LFTs are positive then you must begin self-isolating immediately.

This guidance also applies to school-aged children who are not fully vaccinated.

Children under five who are identified as a close contact should take one LFT.

If the result is negative they do not need to take an LFT every day after this.

What should I do if I am an adult who is an unvaccinated close contact?

You should self-isolate immediately .

How long do I need to isolate for?

The self-isolation period lasts for 10 full days from the date you had a positive test result or the date your symptoms started, whichever came first.

This means that, for example, if you first had symptoms on the 15th of the month your isolation period would end at 23:59 GMT on the 25th of the month.

But you can stop self-isolating if you take an LFT on day six and an LFT on day seven and they are both negative.

If one of the LFTs comes back positive, you can continue testing and once you have had two negative results at least 24 hours apart you can stop self-isolating.

You cannot take LFTs any earlier than your sixth and seventh days of isolation.

You should not leave self-isolation if you still have a high temperature.

You must wait until your temperature has returned to normal for 48 hours.

What does self-isolating mean?

You should stay at home and not go out at all during isolation, except in exceptional circumstances.

The Department of Health says: "It is expected that an individual would only leave their home during a period of self-isolation in exceptional circumstances, for example, to get a PCR test or attend for urgent medical assessment or treatment."

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

In Northern Ireland, the executive still lists the following as Covid symptoms:

A high temperature

A new, continuous cough

A loss of or change in sense of smell or taste

