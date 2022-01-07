Covid-19: NI car sales still below pre-pandemic level
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
New car sales in Northern Ireland increased marginally in 2021 but were still far below pre-pandemic levels, industry data suggests.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 36,616 new cars were registered in 2021, just 425 more than in 2020.
That means sales were still 29% down on 2019.
It was a similar picture for the UK as a whole with sales up 1% on 2020 but 29% down on 2019.
The SMMT said the continuing global shortage of microchips has been the major factor in limiting sales.
When lockdowns forced production lines to halt, microchip manufacturers diverted the chips that would normally go into new cars to the consumer electronics market, and supply is yet to fully recover.
The constrained supply of new models has seen a surge in second-hand car sales and prices.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: "Manufacturers continue to battle myriad challenges, with tougher trading arrangements, accelerating technology shifts and, above all, the global semiconductor shortage which is decimating supply."
The best selling new car in NI in 2021 was the Hyundai Tucson followed by the VW Golf and Ford Focus.