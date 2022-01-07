Covid-19: Pre-departure test dropped for double jabbed arrivals
- Published
Fully vaccinated passengers and under-18s no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate when they come to Northern Ireland.
But they will still have to fill out a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival.
From Sunday, this can be either a lateral flow or PCR test.
Free NHS lateral flow kits cannot be used for international travel so the lateral flow test must come from a private provider.
The move is a relaxation of rules introduced in December to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
Arrivals who have not received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine must still take a pre-departure test, have a PCR day two and eight test and isolate for 10 days.
They also have to fill in a passenger locator form.
Fully vaccinated arrivals who receive a positive lateral flow test must book a PCR test and isolate.
If the PCR is negative, isolation can end.
It comes after Stormont ministers opted not to introduce any more Covid restrictions on Thursday.
First Minister Paul Givan also said a plan to tighten controls around face coverings had been scrapped, although Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill denied it had been completely axed.
Ministers have been told Covid transmission has reached an all-time high, which has pushed testing limits to capacity and put pressure on the health service, schools and businesses due to staff members self-isolating.
Last week, ministers agreed to cut self-isolation rules in a bid to relieve workforce pressures.
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Variant spreading at exceptional pace
- SELF-ISOLATION: You test positive - what next?
- COVID PASSPORTS: How to get one and how to use one
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?