Weather warning: Snow, hail and ice may cause disruption
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice ahead of wintry conditions on Thursday evening.
Ice, along with sleet, hail, and snow showers could lead disruption especially for higher untreated areas.
The emphasis of the warning is for western counties but some wintry showers are ice are also expected to the east.
The Met Office warning is in place from 20:00 on Thursday until 11:00 on Friday morning.
The organisation is warning of several centimetres of snow forming in some areas above 200m, and up to 10cm on higher ground.
Showers are expected to bring slushy conditions to lower areas which could then freeze, causing dangerous icy patches.
Thunderstorms are also possible, mainly towards the north west.
In the Republic of Ireland a snow and ice warning has been issued for the entire country from 16:00 on Thursday until 11:00 on Friday.
Irish weather service Met Éireann is warning of hazardous driving conditions in some places overnight with hail, sleet, snow, and ice.
On Tuesday, a similar weather warning brought the first snowfall of the year to Northern Ireland as well as icy conditions.