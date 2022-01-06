Covid-19: Virus-related death toll in NI passes 3,000
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported four more Covid-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to more than 3,000.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 3,002.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 6,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from the 7,133 cases reported on Wednesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
As of Thursday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 49,270.
On Thursday, there were 404 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 403 on Wednesday.
There are 30 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, two less than Wednesday.
Last updated 06 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,550,883 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of that total, 1,404,156 were first doses, 1,299,712 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 827,626 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 06 January at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 17,656 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, compared to 21,302 cases on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, there were 928 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 884 on Tuesday.
Of those patients, 94 were being treated in intensive care units, four more than were in ICU on Tuesday.
Last updated 05 January 18:00 local
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,499,174 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,658,515 people have had their first dose and 3,603,531 have had their second dose, while 237,128 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,238,302 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 04 January 12:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
