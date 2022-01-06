Londonderry-based online training company buys US firm
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A Londonderry-based online training company has bought a business in New York.
Learning Pool has paid an undisclosed sum for True Office Learning, a firm in the United States which specialises in compliance training.
True Office was at one time owned by the New York Stock Exchange.
Learning Pool's chief executive Ben Betts said the deal with True Office Learning is "a significant step" for the Derry-based company.
"In the past two years, the way we work and learn has changed dramatically, and our aim is to lead the way in reshaping the new workplace learning landscape," Mr Betts said.
The addition of True Office should take Learning Pool's annual turnover to around £50m.
The firm is aiming to significantly grow its business in the US where it already has an office in Colorado.
True Office's major clients include the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and the agri-food company, Cargill.
Learning Pool was founded in 2006 by Paul McElvaney, who is now the firm's executive chair.
The company provides online training courses for a range of major businesses and public sector organisations.
Last year a US private equity firm, Marlin Equity Partners, bought a majority stake in the business.