Extern NI payments suspended over 'irregularities'
By David Thompson
BBC Nolan Show
- Published
Government payments to a charity have been suspended over financial "irregularities", according to a letter sent by the Department of Health.
The Nolan Show can reveal the Department for the Economy is said to be investigating Extern NI.
The investigation reportedly relates to "serious irregularities" in financial and performance data provided by Extern NI in relation to a particular project.
Extern said it cannot comment on investigations.
The charity also said its services were continuing as normal.
Extern is an all-Ireland organisation that provides services in relation to employment, alcohol and drugs, disability services, homelessness, minority communities. and mental health and suicide.
The investigation relates to Extern NI.
No police investigation
The Nolan Show has obtained a leaked letter from the Department of Health's director of finance to health trust finance directors in Northern Ireland.
It said that Stormont's Department for the Economy has suspended all payments to Extern NI pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Department of Health letter advises officials to seriously consider suspending payments to Extern NI until an investigation has been completed.
The letter states Extern NI is being investigated by the Department for the Economy "in conjunction with the PSNI".
However, the PSNI say "at this time, the Police Service of Northern Ireland are not conducting an investigation into this matter".
The Nolan Show asked the Department of Health how this can be considered fair on Extern NI, given it was included in a letter asking health trusts to consider stopping payments to the charity.
The Department of Health said it does not comment on investigations.
Service delivery
Extern NI provide a range of services, some on behalf of the government in Northern Ireland.
The Nolan Show understands that Extern's staff have not been told about the investigation or the possible suspension of payments.
Alliance Party assembly member Kellie Armstrong said: "It will come as a shock to staff and service users to hear of this investigation.
"Indeed the first I learned there were issues was from the Nolan Show.
"Any investigation process must be allowed to complete. Until the investigation outcomes are known, it is not appropriate for me to comment further."
In the Department of Health letter, it is acknowledged that officials will need to consider the impact that the stopping of payments could have on the delivery of services delivered in conjunction with Extern NI.
Some payments have been allowed to continue to protect these schemes.
Both the Department for Communities and the Department for the Economy said they were currently not in a position to comment on this matter.