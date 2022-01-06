Covid-19: Stormont ministers to discuss Omicron surge
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss Northern Ireland's rising number of Covid-19 cases.
But no further restrictions are expected to be imposed at this stage.
Last week, ministers agreed to cut self-isolation rules in a bid to manage workforce pressures due to the Omicron variant.
First Minister Paul Givan said the executive would meet again on 6 January to review other Covid measures.
There is expected to be a focus on ensuring financial support is made available to hospitality businesses which are already operating under some tighter restrictions.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy previously announced a £40m scheme for hospitality businesses, but other sectors such as tourism and travel have called for extra resources from Stormont.
The executive is limited in what support it can provide, without further interventions from the Treasury in Westminster.
Mr Givan has said he hopes extra money can be reallocated from Stormont departments for Covid support through January's monitoring round.
Thursday's meeting comes as a new emergency winter fuel payment scheme prepares to open for applications.
Last month, the Department for Communities said £2m in funding would be available for extra emergency payments to help those most effected by rising costs.
About 20,000 households are expected to benefit from the scheme, which will run until 31 March.
Full eligibility criteria, along with the application process, will be published later by the Bryson Charitable Group, which is helping oversee the operation of the scheme.
Grace period extended on new face covering rules
The executive meeting is also expected to discuss when to enforce new rules on face coverings.
On 27 December, the laws were strengthened to remove some exemptions and also place the onus on proving a medical ground exemption on the individual.
Ministers agreed to a grace period of 7 January before enforcing the laws.
However, a letter signed by the first and deputy first ministers on Wednesday confirmed that the grace period has been extended, with a new date not yet decided.
The letter said this was due to the need "to give further detailed consideration to the logistical issues involved in obtaining proof of exemption".
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Variant spreading at exceptional pace
- SELF-ISOLATION: You test positive - what next?
- COVID PASSPORTS: How to get one and how to use one
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?