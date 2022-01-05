Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 7,133 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported three more Covid-19-related deaths on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,998.
The department also reported a further 7,133 cases of coronavirus.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Previously, on Tuesday, the department confirmed there had been 30,423 cases documented between midnight 30 December to midnight 3 January.
As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 50,250.
On Wednesday, there were 403 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 348 on Tuesday.
There are 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, an increase of one compared to Tuesday.
Last updated 05 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,538,916 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,400,386 were first doses, 1,297,911 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 821,303 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 05 January at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,912.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 21,302 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, compared to 16,986 cases on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, there were 884 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 804 on Monday.
Of those patients, 90 were being treated in intensive care units, three fewer than were in ICU on Monday.
Last updated 04 January 18:00 local
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,497,045 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,657,589 people have had their first dose and 3,602,370 have had their second dose, while 237,086 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,204,047 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 03 January 12:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
