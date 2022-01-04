Snow leads to PSNI warning against unnecessary travel
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked the public to avoid all unnecessary travel due to snow and freezing conditions on Tuesday evening.
They said driving conditions were "hazardous on many routes" and appealed to those who had to travel to reduce their speed and drive carefully.
The Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning for ice affecting the whole of Northern Ireland.
The warning is in place from 17:00 GMT on Tuesday until 09:00 on Wednesday.
The Met Office has also forecast further wintry showers on Tuesday but said they would become fewer and lighter by later in the night.
The Republic of Ireland's weather service, Met Éireann, has also issued a yellow warning for ice and low temperatures for the whole island of Ireland from 19:00 on Tuesday until 10:00 on Wednesday.