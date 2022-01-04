Covid-19: Four-day figures show 15 deaths and more than 30,000 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported 15 more Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
It is the department's first statistical release since 30 December, meaning the statistics cover a four-day period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,995.
From midnight 30 December to midnight 3 January, a further 30,423 cases of coronavirus were reported.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
The previous number issued on Thursday was for an additional 4,701 cases in a 24-hour reporting period.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 50,627.
On Tuesday, there were 348 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 303 on Thursday.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, compared to 32 on Thursday.
Last updated 04 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,530,777 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of that total, 1,399,866 were first doses, 1,297,302 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
814,363 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 04 January at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Twenty-two further deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
That brought the country's total number of deaths related to the virus to 5,912 since the start of the pandemic.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 16,986 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, compared to 17,071 on Sunday.
On Monday, there were 804 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 717 on Sunday.
Of those patients, 93 were being treated in intensive care units, a daily increase of six.
Last updated 03 January 12:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,497,045 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,657,589 people have had their first dose and 3,602,370 have had their second dose, while 237,086 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,204,047 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 03 January 12:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland