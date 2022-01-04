Covid-19: Keeping Northern Ireland schools open is priority - McIlveen
- Published
Keeping schools open amid rising Covid-19 cases remains a top priority, Northern Ireland Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said.
Schools have been advised to reopen with similar Covid-19 mitigations in place as before Christmas.
Principals and unions have called for clarity and support from the minister.
Many pupils are returning to school on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday, as the Omicron Covid-19 variant continues to spread.
"My priority remains keeping our children in school," Ms McIlveen told the Good Morning Ulster programme.
The DUP minister said she would support principals on this, but that there had been no change in Covid-19 guidance as the new term begins.
That was because there had been no change in the recommendations from the health department, she added.
With the latest statistics due out later, Northern Ireland's Covid situation is expected to get worse before it gets better, experts say.
Omicron spreads faster than other variants and there was no evidence to show it was slowing down yet, said Dr Connor Bamford, virologist at Queen's University Belfast.
He suspected there would be many outbreaks in schools unless further mitigating measures - such as increased ventilation or vaccinating younger children - were introduced.
"Omicron is very good at getting past previous immunity and children and young people are the least vaccinated group," Dr Bamford said.
"If we wanted to control or limit the virus there are things to consider like better ventilation, considering vaccinating children from five years old and up, and bringing levels of infection down in the community."
'Fluid and contentious'
One school headteacher said the situation was both fluid and contentious as pupils return to her school on Wednesday, and called on parents to be patient during a difficult time.
Maire Thompson, from Hazelwood Integrated College, Newtownabbey, said that five staff have already phoned in sick on Tuesday and no substitute teachers are available.
"There is going to be a period of disruption but no principal will close the school or send a year group home lightly," she said.
"Some people think schools should be open and that their child should be back and some think it is too risky.
"It's like walking a tightrope and you also have the safety of staff and their concerns."
Ms Thompson called for air filters to be distributed to schools across Northern Ireland in the same way as they are in England.
Meanwhile Deirdre O'Kane, principal of St Patrick's and St Brigid's College in Claudy, said she was operating a staggered return for children to the school.
Each year group is due to return on a different day this week.
She called for more communication and clarity from the department as to how schools should respond to staff shortages and a lack of available sub teachers.
She asked: "At what point is it OK to send a year group home for remote learning"
Ms McIlveen said her department was urgently working on contingency planning and also on getting the right air filtration units for use in schools.
"My officials have been working with the Department of Education on the mainland and they are moving forward with a delivery of 7,000 units," she said.
The minister said if the public health situation changed significantly, alternative awarding arrangements to replace exams could be introduced - as a last resort.
Disco dancing
The measures taken to contain the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland were tightened at the end of December.
Nightclubs closed and all indoor standing events were banned.
Venues including pubs, cafes and restaurants now have to provide table service only.
Up to six people from six households are allowed to sit together at a table, but this does not apply to wedding or civil partnership celebrations.
Dancing is not allowed in hospitality venues either, but again this does not apply to weddings.
Proof of Covid status remains a requirement to enter some hospitality premises and some other indoor settings.
Laws surrounding the wearing of face coverings werel also strengthened.
In Northern Ireland, people who test positive can leave self-isolation after seven days if they produce negative lateral flow results on days six and seven.
Meanwhile, the Irish government is considering reducing the self-isolation period for Covid-positive people from 10 days to five.
The coalition party leaders are meeting later to discuss the move after a week of record daily coronavirus cases.