Covid-19: Keeping schools in Northern Ireland open 'top priority'
Keeping schools in Northern Ireland open amid rising Covid-19 cases remains the priority, the education minister has said.
It comes after calls from school principals and teaching unions for greater clarity and support from her department.
"Our priority and my priority remains keeping our children in school," she told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster.
She said she would "absolutely" support principals in working towards this.
But the DUP minister said there has been no change to the guidance issued to schools regarding Covid-19 as the new term begins.
This is because there has been no change in the recommendations from the Department of Health, the education minister said.
Department of Education guidance is that schools should reopen this week with similar Covid-19 mitigations in place as before Christmas.
Many pupils in Northern Ireland are returning to school on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday, as the Omicron Covid-19 variant continues to spread.
Dr Connor Bamford, virologist at Queen's University Belfast, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that the Covid situation is expected to get worse in Northern Ireland before it gets better.
He said Omicron had spread faster than other variants and that there is no evidence to show it is slowing down yet.
In terms of pupils returning to classrooms this week, the virologist said he suspects there will be a lot of outbreaks in schools unless further mitigating measures are introduced.
"Omicron is very good at getting past previous immunity and children and young people are the least vaccinated group," Dr Bamford said.
"I think if we wanted to control or limit the virus there are things to consider like better ventilation, considering vaccinating children from five years old and up, and bringing levels of infection down in the community."
'Fluid and contentious'
One school headteacher said the situation was "very fluid and very contentious" as pupils return to her school on Wednesday.
Maire Thompson, from Hazelwood Integrated College, Newtownabbey, said that five staff have already phoned in sick on Tuesday and no substitute teachers are available.
"It's going to be a tricky time ahead," she said.
"Some people think that schools should be open and that their child should be back and some think it is too risky.
"It's like walking a tightrope and you also have the safety of staff and their concerns."
Ms Thompson has called for air filters to be used in schools in Northern Ireland following news that these were being distributed in England.
Appealing directly to the education minister, she said: "Please could you get out to parents that we are trying our very best.
"There is going to be a period of disruption but no principal will close the school or send a year group home lightly."
Meanwhile Deirdre O'Kane, principal of St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, in Claudy, said she was operating a staggered return for children to the school.
Each year group is due to return on a different day.
"If there was clarity from the clarity from the Department of Education in relation to what we are supposed to do when you do have staff shortages and you can't secure sub teachers, at what point is it OK to send a year group home for remote learning?," she said.
Ms O'Kane said staff needed "just more regular communication and greater clarity to what school leaders should be doing".
Ms McIlveen said her department had been working on contingency planning and also on getting the right air filtration units for use in schools.
"My officials have been working with the Department of Education on the mainland and they are moving forward with a delivery of 7,000 units. I have asked my officials to speak to them as a matter of urgency," she said.
The minister said that if the public health situation did change significantly, then alternative awarding arrangements to replace exams could be introduced.
But she added this was "a last resort".
The measures taken to contain the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland were tightened at the end of December.
Nightclubs closed and all indoor standing events were banned.
Venues including pubs, cafes and restaurants now have to provide table service only.
Up to six people from six households are allowed to sit together at a table, but this does not apply to wedding or civil partnership celebrations.
Dancing is not allowed in hospitality venues either, but again this does not apply to weddings.
Proof of Covid status remains a requirement to enter some hospitality premises and some other indoor settings.
Laws surrounding the wearing of face coverings werel also strengthened.
In Northern Ireland, people who test positive can leave self-isolation after seven days if they produce negative lateral flow results on days six and seven.
Meanwhile, the Irish government is considering reducing the self-isolation period for Covid-positive people from 10 days to five.
RTÉ News reported the coalition party leaders are to meet later to discuss the move after a week of record daily coronavirus cases.