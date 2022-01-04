Glenn Quinn murder: Family believe threats are hindering quest for justice
The family of a terminally ill man murdered in County Antrim two years ago believe people have been intimidated from passing information to police.
Glenn Quinn, 47, was beaten to death at his Ashleigh Park home in Carrickfergus on 4 January 2020.
His family believe he was murdered by South East Antrim UDA after he spoke out against an attack on a friend's business.
Mr Quinn had no connections to any crime. His murder remains unsolved.
As a renewed appeal is made for information, Mr Quinn's mother Ellen Quinn said people know who was responsible for her son's murder but are not coming forward.
"A lot of people have been threatened that if they give information to police they would be sorted out," she added.
"Glenn didn't deserve what he got… they just hammered him and beat him so badly.
"They shouldn't be walking the streets of Carrickfergus."
Mr Quinn's sister, Lesley Murphy, said: "We know members of South East Antrim UDA murdered my brother.
"And they have then used that organisation's name to instil fear in us and witnesses.
"They thrive on intimidation and fear and that is what they use against people to keep them in line.
"Communities shouldn't have to live like that."
'No mercy'
Mr Quinn, was suffering from a blood condition when he moved into a flat in Carrickfergus just weeks before Christmas 2019.
The police say the involvement of South East Antrim UDA in Mr Quinn's murder is a line of inquiry.
He was initially attacked by a gang of men in the communal hallway outside his apartment block.
Ms Murphy said her brother "had injuries from his feet to the top of his head".
"Almost every part of his body was injured," she added
"They showed him no mercy."
The South East Antrim UDA is one of Northern Ireland's largest paramilitary gangs.
According to a MI5-police intelligence assessment shared with BBC's Spotlight programme last year, the gang "has access to arms" and is "heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality".
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness believes the Carrickfergus community holds the answers to move the police investigation forward.
"I do believe there are people who are not telling us information, not because they don't want to see justice for Glenn but because they're frightened," he said.
There is now a renewed appeal for information that could help police solve the murder.
"We're at the point now where we need people to come forward and help us out," Det Ch Insp McGuinness added.
"I'm begging the people of Carrickfergus to come forward by whatever means necessary and give me the information."
Police have said they will accept information anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity or via intermediators such as politicians.
Det Ch Insp McGuinness said Mr Quinn had "suffered a death at the hands of individuals who are probably still in the community and I want to bring them before the courts".
A reward of £10,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for anyone who passes on information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Mr Quinn's murder.