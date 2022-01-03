Downpatrick: Murder inquiry after man dies in stabbing attack
A 28-year-old man has died following a stabbing incident in Downpatrick, County Down.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a murder investigation after the attack in Church Street on Monday morning.
It happened at about 11:00 GMT and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell appealed for information.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it sent several crews to the incident after it received a 999 call about an assault in Church Street.
It deployed an air ambulance crew, three emergency crews and a rapid response paramedic to the scene.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no patients were taken to hospital," an NIAS spokesman said.