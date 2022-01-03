NI 100: Orange Order 'disappointed' at centenary events
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Orange Order has accused the UK government of "failing to properly celebrate" the centenary of Northern Ireland last year.
The order's grand secretary, Rev Mervyn Gibson, said an opportunity to build unionist confidence was missed.
The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has defended its handling of the centenary, saying it was done sensitively and appropriately.
NI was established in May 1921 after the partition of the island of Ireland.
The Orange Order had hoped to stage a large parade from Stormont to Belfast city centre to mark the 100th anniversary but the march was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Separately, the NIO organised a programme of events.
'Bitterly disappointed'
Rev Gibson sat on a 19-strong committee, entitled the Centenary Forum, which was set up by the NIO to discuss the programme with business, political and community representatives.
The Orange Order felt not enough was done to mark the centenary.
Rev Gibson said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the NIO and that staff there had worked hard but "worked hard on all the wrong things".
"There was a lot promised initially, a lot hoped for," he said.
"We understood there were certain difficulties around it and we accepted those.
"So many things could have happened. We could have had a coin, we could have had a stamp. We were told none of those things could happen for a variety of reasons."
He said that the Conservative government had missed "a great opportunity" to "give confidence to the unionist community".
A centenary rose and postmark were created, and the official programme included youth events and a business conference.
However, NIO Minister Conor Burns defended the centenary programme.
He told BBC News NI: "I am a Conservative, I am a passionate supporter of the union.
"I think we have tried to mark that centenary in a way that is sensitive to its nature, but recognising Northern Ireland's core place within the United Kingdom.
"A centenary event marks the end of a centenary, and it crucially marks the beginning of a new centenary so we tried to deliberately put the emphasis on young people, and the future that they want to forge here in Northern Ireland."
There were a number of political arguments about the centenary year but there were also many historical and educational events aimed at creating a better understanding of what happened in 1921.
The Orange Order parade that was postponed last year is now due to take place on 28 May 2022, if Covid-related restrictions, at that stage, permit large gatherings.
All lodges in the UK and Ireland are being invited to take part.
The BBC News NI website has a dedicated section marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland and partition of the island.
There are special reports on the major figures of the time and the events that shaped modern Ireland available at bbc.co.uk/ni100.
Year '21: You can also explore how Northern Ireland was created 100 years ago in the company of Tara Mills and Declan Harvey.
Listen to the latest Year '21 podcast on BBC Sounds or catch-up on previous episodes.