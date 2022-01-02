Belfast: Man's skull fractured in assault
An 18-year-old man has suffered a fractured skull following an assault in Belfast.
The incident, in Finaghy Road North, was reported to police on Monday 27 December.
Police said the victim was assaulted outside a licensed premises, with officers and paramedics attending the scene at 01:20 GMT.
The young man was taken to hospital where he has received treatment for a fractured skull.
The police have just released details of the incident.
The area was heavily populated at the time and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact them.