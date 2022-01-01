County Tyrone road deaths 'cast dark cloud' over community
The deaths of three young men in a road crash in County Tyrone have "cast a dark cloud" over the community, mourners have been told.
Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A5 Omagh Road in Garvaghy on Monday.
The funerals of Mr Finnegan and Mr McNamee took place on New Year's Day.
Monsignor Colum Curry told mourners at Mr McNamee's funeral in Beragh that the community had been left stunned.
"This terrible tragedy has cast a dark cloud over much of Tyrone and far beyond and it has left people shocked and bewildered and all of that is compounded even more because of the time of year," he said.
"This is not the way for any family to begin a new year."
He said the young man had enjoyed life to the full.
"We are grateful for the life he did have, grateful for the way he lived that life and grateful for the tremendous joy and fun that he brought into people's lives.
"His family and his many friends have a wealth of lovely memories to treasure."
The men, who were all in their 20s, died at the scene of the crash.
A fourth man, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Mourners at the funeral of Peter Finnegan at St Patrick's Church in Clogher were told there was a "deep void" in the lives of his parents following the crash.
"The experience of death is always disturbing. But the death of a young person, in the prime of life, is overwhelming in its effects," Fr Noel McGahan said.
GAA clubs in County Tyrone also offered their condolences to family and friends affected by the accident.
Beragh GAA club said both Nathan Corrigan and Peter McNamee were past youth members.
"Words are hard to find to express the sadness of the local community about the heart-breaking events of Monday morning," the club said.
The collision happened close to Tyrone's GAA training ground.
Goalkeeper Niall Morgan said it was a "sobering moment" when the players were re-routed on their way to the complex after the collision.