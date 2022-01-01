Dungiven: Man escapes after car crashes into river
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after his car entered the River Roe near Dungiven, County Londonderry, on New Year's Day.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it used ropes to help him up an embankment off Magheramore Road just after 09:00 GMT.
He had been able to get out of the car himself.
It is understood he was not seriously injured.
A further search of the river took place to determine if there was anyone else in the water.