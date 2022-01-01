Number of NI road deaths down but motorcyclist deaths increase
Fifty people died in road crashes in Northern Ireland in 2021, according to provisional figures from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
That is six fewer than the previous year.
The statistics also revealed 14 motorcyclists died in 2021, an increase from eight in 2020 and three in 2019.
The figures have been released as part of an appeal to road users to behave responsibly and safely in 2022.
Stormont's Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon said evidence shows most road deaths are avoidable, with more than nine in 10 deaths and serious injuries due to human error.
She said too many people have lost their lives on local roads in the past year, with hundreds suffering serious injuries.
"It is disheartening that, with less traffic on our roads this year again, so many people have sadly lost their lives on our roads.
"Recent events show us how quickly normal life can turn to tragedy in the blink of an eye," Ms Mallon said.
PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said the latest figures, particularly those representing motorcyclists deaths, were a "real concern" and a "stark example of the vulnerability of our road users".
He said: "Too many families are acutely aware of the devastation caused by a road death, whether that is the loss of a loved one or learning to cope with life-changing injuries.
"There are also far too many people who will be living with the responsibility of causing serious harm and may also be facing prosecution which could ultimately lead to imprisonment."
Ch Supt Donaldson also said the police service remained committed to working with communities and partners to make roads safer for everyone.