Covid-19: Visiting restrictions tightened as Covid cases surge

Given the rise of COVID-19 in our community, we have restricted visiting in the following areas:



🔹Ulster Hospital

Ward 16 & 20

Transition Ward



🔹Lagan Valley Hospital

Medical Wards



We urge people, where possible, to make their visit a virtual one