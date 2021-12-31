Belfast Harbour estate fire 'started accidentally'
A fire in the Belfast Harbour estate which burned for almost four days has now been put out.
Firefighters had been battling the blaze at the Clearway Disposal scrap metal recycling business in East Twin Road since Tuesday.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.
It added that its crews had worked "tirelessly" to bring the fire under control.
It required a number of specialist appliances including two aerial appliances.
People living nearby were asked to stay at home and keep windows closed.
At least 50 firefighters dealt with the blaze.