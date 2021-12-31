Covid-19: One death and 7,215 new cases in Northern Ireland
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,980.
Another 7,215 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday - the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Friday, there were 314 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 303 on Thursday.
There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up by two compared to Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 3,516,996 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of that total, 1,398,778 were first doses, 1,296,369 were second doses and 19,144 were third doses.
802,505 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Twenty-two further deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
That brought the country's total number of deaths related to the virus to 5,912 since the start of the pandemic.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 20,554 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, compared to 16,428 on Wednesday.
On Thursday, there were 619 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 568 on Wednesday.
Of those patients, 88 were being treated in intensive care units, a decrease of five.
Vaccines
A total of 7,486,979 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,653,525 people have had their first dose and 3,596,552 have had their second dose, while 236,902 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,078,523 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
