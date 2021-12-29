Family escape injury after tree falls on their van
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A family have had a lucky escape after strong winds took down a tree which fell on their van in County Londonderry.
It happened near a Home Bargains store in Limavady.
At the time, winds were recorded gusting between 80-100km/h (50-60mph) at nearby Magilligan.
"I went over to offer help when I saw it, everyone was shocked but thankfully no-one was injured in the accident," Paul McCorriston told BBC News NI.
Mr McCorriston said he spoke to the father who was travelling in the van with his two children.
"He told me he slammed on the brakes and the branch came through the driver side of the window," said Mr McCorriston
"Any further and God only knows what could've happened."
There were reports of trees coming down in other parts including in counties Antrim and Donegal.
Savage weather @barrabest here in #Donegal last few hours pic.twitter.com/S6FKyZXXAW— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) December 29, 2021
Meanwhile a concert in Derry by musician Ryan McMullan has been cancelled after strong winds ruined the marquee in Ebrington Square.
In a social media post, the Portaferry singer spoke of his disappointment and apologised to fans.
Derry… Show Update 💔 pic.twitter.com/9tny5SwyFb— Ryan McMullan (@ryanmcmusic) December 29, 2021
Other events at the Another Big Weekend event in the city were also cancelled as a result.
The strongest winds on Wednesday have been recorded in Orlock Head in North Down.
The weather station there had gusts of wind up to 115km/h (70mph).
No weather warnings had been issued ahead of the windy conditions.