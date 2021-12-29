Energy bills: £2m fund to help families tackle rising fuel costs
- Published
Emergency payments totalling £2m are to be made available to those "severely impacted by the fuel crisis", the Department for Communities has said.
Gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland have risen significantly in the past number of months.
The scheme, which opens for applications on 6 January, is expected to benefit 20,000 families.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said rising energy prices called for an "immediate response".
Households have seen energy bills increase due to supply and demand on the global wholesale market.
This has driven up the amount providers pay for gas and electricity - and that cost is now being passed onto the consumer.
The scheme is a joint project from the communities department, Bryson Charitable Group, the Consumer Council and a range of local energy companies.
"The unprecedented energy price rises have meant that those who are already struggling financially are facing added pressures during the winter months," said Ms Hargey.
"This additional funding is vital in providing emergency financial support to vulnerable families to meet their energy costs and where it is essential to protect people's mental health and physical wellbeing."
The Consumer Council's chief executive, Noyona Chundur, said 11 companies from across the energy sector had pledged more than £250,000 in donations to the scheme.
She added: "We hope this will lead to future collaboration between government, regulators, consumer advocacy bodies, and the energy sector on initiatives to tackle the causes of fuel poverty."
The scheme will close for applications on 31 March 2022.