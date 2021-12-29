Dargan Road: Class B drugs worth £375,000 seized in Belfast
- Published
Suspected Class B drugs worth £375,000 have been seized by police in Belfast, in partnership with the National Crime Agency.
Police said they found the large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis after stopping a vehicle in the Dargan Road area.
It happened shortly before 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 41 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in police custody.
"This search, seizure and arrest was conducted to target organised criminality and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities," said Det Insp Shaw.
"I have no doubt this was destined for the streets of Northern Ireland with the potential for unimaginable harm and the funding of wider criminality."