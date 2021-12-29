Theatres in Northern Ireland cancel performances due to Covid-19
- Published
Some theatres in Northern Ireland have cancelled their remaining Christmas performances due to Covid-19.
Theatre companies say more financial support is needed from the executive to pay staff wages after cancellations.
The MAC theatre in Belfast said it took the decision not go ahead with its remaining shows of The Untold Truth of Captain Hook.
The theatre said it would be closed until 5 January due to the impact of Covid-19.
The head of the theatre, Anne McReynolds, said due to positive Covid-19 test results among the cast and members and production team "the only option was to pull the show".
Ms McReynolds described it as a "huge disappointment" for everyone involved in the project, and called on Stormont to provide an urgent action plan for the arts sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We need a sense of urgency from within our political establishment and government framework to help drive us through this nightmare," she said.
The Waterfront Hall has had to pull all remaining performances of its pantomime Cinderella and adult pantomime Cinder on Tinder.
Producer Liam McMullan, from GBL Productions, said he has had to cancel 30 performances with about 350 people booked in per show.
The cast performed 37 shows before the cancellation and Mr McMullan said it costs between £50,000 and £70,000 to put on a production.
Meanwhile, a hotel in County Fermanagh has chosen to implement "a short-term circuit breaker closure due to the increasing levels of Covid-19 within the region".
Lough Erne Resort general manager Joanne Walsh said while she knew people would be disappointed, it was the responsible thing to do for the health and wellbeing of its guests and staff.
"We trust anyone with bookings will understand the rationale behind our decision to effectively temporarily close the hotel to the public with the exception of two weddings and our golf facilities which will continue to be conducted observing all relevant guidelines," she said.
The facility plans to reopen fully on 5 January.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Wednesday, the chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI called on the Department of Health to help ramp up supply of Covid-19 tests to pharmacies in line with the current public health message.
Gerard Greene said there has been an issue with the supply of lateral flow tests to pharmacies in Northern Ireland.
He said "demand has outstripped supply" but pharmacies in Northern Ireland will be replenished with stock in the coming days.
"What we have seen in the last couple of weeks is a tremendous surge in demand for lateral flow tests, and certainly the health service has struggled to get tests out to pharmacies in the run up to Christmas," Mr Greene said.
"Now, supplies are improving, but they are somewhat playing catch-up."
He said that in some cases demand for tests "has quadrupled" in line with the current public health messaging around self-isolation and testing.
The Department of Health recommends people take regular rapid lateral flow tests twice-weekly, particularly if they are planning to mix with others outside of their household.
People who test positive in Northern Ireland are required to self-isolate for at least 10 days from when their symptoms started.
Northern Ireland's vaccination centres, for first, second and booster jabs, will remain open during the Christmas period.
