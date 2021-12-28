Fire Service tackling Belfast Harbour estate blaze
- Published
A fire has broken out in the Belfast Harbour estate area of Belfast.
Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are at the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers
Crews arrived at the scene at 13:02 GMT on Tuesday afternoon and it is understood the fire is at a scrap metal recycling business.
Thick black smoke is being caused by the fire at the premises located on East Twin Road.
Large fire at Harbour Estate/Docks. pic.twitter.com/cya3MuQxI3— Richard Morgan (@BBCRichardM) December 28, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter