BBC News

Police headbutted and punched in north Belfast after arrest

Published

Two police officers have been attacked after arresting a man in north Belfast on Tuesday morning.

A police car was flagged down by a woman on the Cliftonville Road at about 03:00 GMT.

Shortly after a male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Police said the man then headbutted a female officer and punched a male officer, injuring both and was then taken to a custody suite.

In a Facebook post, police said: "These officers were helping a member of the community, keeping the community safe and have been injured for simply doing their job.

"It really isn't acceptable."

The man remains in custody.

Related Topics