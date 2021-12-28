Police headbutted and punched in north Belfast after arrest
Two police officers have been attacked after arresting a man in north Belfast on Tuesday morning.
A police car was flagged down by a woman on the Cliftonville Road at about 03:00 GMT.
Shortly after a male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
Police said the man then headbutted a female officer and punched a male officer, injuring both and was then taken to a custody suite.
In a Facebook post, police said: "These officers were helping a member of the community, keeping the community safe and have been injured for simply doing their job.
"It really isn't acceptable."
The man remains in custody.