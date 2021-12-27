West Belfast: Two men stabbed in aggravated burglary
Two men in their 30s have been taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds following an aggravated burglary in west Belfast.
It happened at Clonavogie Gardens shortly after 03:35 GMT on Monday. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for anyone who has information to contact them.