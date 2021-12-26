Police investigating Christmas Eve arson attack
- Published
Police are investigating reports of an arson attack in County Tyrone on Christmas Eve.
A plastic fuel container was set alight at the front door of a property in Crossglebe, Cookstown.
No-one was inside the building at the time and the fire was put out by the fire service.
The front door was badly scorched and three fire appliances attended the scene.
Police said the plastic fuel container is believed to have been placed in front of the property at approximately 21:50 on 24 December.
Officers appealed for anyone with relevant CCTV footage or who was in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward with information.