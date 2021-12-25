Sea swimmer rescued by RNLI lifeboat at Helens Bay
- Published
A swimmer has been rescued after getting into difficulty in the water off Grey Point Fort, Helens Bay, in County Down.
Another swimmer, who tried to help, made it out of the water unaided.
HM Coastguard said they received a 999 call from a member of the public at 10:57 GMT this morning.
Rescue teams from Bangor and Portaferry were sent, along with the Bangor RNLI Inshore Lifeboat which rescued the swimmer.
The swimmers received medical attention once onshore from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
The coastguard said both were wearing tow floats which made it much easier to locate them and urged all open water swimmers to ensure they are well equipped before taking to the water.