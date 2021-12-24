Covid-19: Record number of new Covid cases recorded
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,962.
Another 3,286 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 3,227 cases on Thursday.
Friday's figures represents the highest number of daily cases reported in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.
The previous highest of 3,231 cases was reported on Wednesday.
It included cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 18,721.
On Friday, there were 256 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 254 on Thursday.
There are 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Thursday.
Last updated 24 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,471,215 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of that total, 1,396,240 were first doses, 1,294,487 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
761,487 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 24 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,890.
Another 11,182 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from 7,411 on Thursday.
It is the highest number of cases reported on any day since the pandemic began.
On Friday, there were 393 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 390 on Thursday.
Of those patients, 89 are being treated in intensive care units, down from 98 on Thursday.
Last updated 24 December at 14:10 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,477,722 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,649,595 people have had their first dose and 3,591,370 have had their second dose, while 236,757 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,869,667 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 23 December at 19:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland