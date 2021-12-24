Dunloy: Man, 34, dies after single-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Dunloy, County Antrim.
The collision, involving a white Peugeot van, happened on the Garryduff Road and was reported to police shortly before 22:50 BST on Thursday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The Garryduff Road was closed for a time following the crash but it has now reopened, police said.
The PSNI has asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have dash cam footage of the crash to come forward.