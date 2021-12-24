NI sailor Matt Neill's white Christmas in the Antarctic
- Published
While many of us would love a white Christmas, the idea of travelling to the Antarctic to achieve it might be a journey too far.
However, that is where one sailor from County Londonderry will be spending the festive period.
Matt Neill, from Magilligan, is chief officer on board the polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough.
The ship restocks and resupplies research stations as well as carrying out scientific work on board.
The £200m vessel is part of a major government polar infrastructure investment programme.
It departed the UK for its maiden voyage on 17 November and is currently on its way to Signy Research Station on the western side of Antarctic peninsula.
Matt spoke to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme from the other side of the world: "A lot of the scientific research is to do with long term data on climate change.
"It can then be looked at to see trends.
"So they take air, ice, sea samples along with seabed samples and then looking at the impact on wildlife, penguins, birds and marine life because all of that begins to feed into the greater picture."
Matt, 34, said he felt extremely lucky to be working on a polar research ship after joining the Merchant Navy.
As well as several trips to the Antarctic, he also recently got to meet the man his current vessel was named after.
"Sir David Attenborough came on board during a recent event we had on the Thames," he said.
"He met all the crew, he really wanted to do that to meet all the people sailing the ship.
"It was amazing, it was really emotional to just be with him.
"He's great at speaking and putting things succinctly and puts everything into perspective that what we do really matters and the data that we gather and the science that we support on this ship matters and feeds into policy and how we need to look after the planet."
Matt told Evening Extra the part of the planet he is currently sailing in is living up to expectations in weather terms.
"We will definitely have a white Christmas," he said.
"We had a bumpy night last night, a big storm blew through, so not a lot of sleep for many people on board.
"For the next few days we will be surrounded by ice, icebergs, lots of snow and penguins, so yes definitely a white Christmas for us."
While the snow is a certainty, what about Christmas dinner?
"We're well stocked because we're a supply ship - we normally have plenty on board," Matt said.
"We don't normally have Christmas on Christmas Day, because it has to fit in with our operations, so we're having our Christmas tomorrow on Christmas Eve.
"So the plan is to try and find some sheltered water and then slow the ship down for a few hours.
"The galley staff are preparing a full Christmas dinner - starter, main and dessert.
"I'm not sure if we're having turkey or not, but it'll be a proper big sit-down meal.
"It's a good chance for all the crew - all who can because some people will have to work to keep the ship operating - to get together, exchange stories and share the moment with each other, because we can't be with our families."
Matt is the father of two young daughters and while they can talk by phone every few days and can exchange the occasional photo, he said it was difficult to be away from them.
"Especially the way the last few years have been as well, it's really hard," he said.
"I've done a few Christmases away from home and it's not easy at all to be away from family and just miss those special moments together."
So what would his message be to the two young children awaiting his return?
"Rosie and Ivy - you need to go to bed," he said.
"You need to listen to your mummy and I'm sure Santa will come very soon.
"And then I'll be home very soon in the new year to see you all."