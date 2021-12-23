Covid-19: Support agreed for hospitality hit by new rules
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The Executive has agreed a grant scheme to support hospitality operators affected by the latest restrictions in Northern Ireland.
In a tweet, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said his department will deliver a support package of £40m for more than 3,000 hospitality businesses.
Nightclubs will close from 06:00 GMT on 26 December.
The grants will be delivered by Land and Property Services.
First Minister Paul Givan said businesses with a net annual value of up to £15k will receive up to £10k, while businesses with a net annual value up to £51k will receive up to £15k.
Those with a net annual value above £51k will receive a grant payment of up to £20k.
As our society and economy once again face huge challenges @dptfinance will deliver an Executive agreed support package of £40m for over 3,000 hospitality businesses. Grants of between £10k and £20k will be delivered by Land & Property Services.— Conor Murphy (@conormurphysf) December 23, 2021
The Stormont executive imposed restrictions in an attempt to stem the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
Hospitality Ulster had called the lack of detail around financial support "contemptible", while Belfast Chamber said it was "unforgivable".
What the NI Executive decided:
From 06:00 on 26 December:
- Nightclubs will close
- Dancing in all hospitality venues will not be allowed (does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations)
- All indoor standing events will not be allowed
From 06:00 on 27 December:
- It is strongly recommended that household mixing should be reduced to a maximum of three households
- There will be a legal requirement for businesses to take reasonable measures to achieve 2m social distancing in office spaces or, where this cannot be achieved, to provide alternative mitigations
- It is strongly recommended that you should work from home where possible and where that is not possible that there should be regular workplace testing
- There will be a statutory duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to promote compliance with face coverings requirements, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented
- The exemption of wearing a face covering where it causes severe stress will be removed and the onus of proving an exemption on medical grounds will be on the individual, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented
- There will be a legal duty on businesses to take all reasonable steps to minimize transmission of the spread of the virus, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented
- You will be required to be seated in all indoor hospitality settings with a maximum of six people, or 10 people from a single household, allowed at a table (children aged 12 and under are not counted and this requirement does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations)
- Indoor seated and all outdoor events can proceed and it is strongly recommended that face coverings should be worn, LFD tests should be taken before attending events and there should be no multi-household travel in the same vehicle
The list of Health Trust vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites at these links.
More details of vaccinating pharmacies are available here: