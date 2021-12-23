Covid-19: Swann announces rollout of new treatments
Two new treatments which reduce the risk of hospital admission or death in high risk Covid-19 patients are being rolled out in Northern Ireland.
The treatments, which were previously only available to patients in hospital, have been authorised for wider use.
One can be taken as a capsule at home, while the other can be delivered through an IV as an outpatient.
The health minister said the treatments have been "to improve survival and recovery time".
Robin Swann called the roll-out a "significant milestone in our battle against Covid-19".
The minister also said the treatment will provide "an additional layer of support for the most vulnerable in society".
Chief Medical Officer Prof Sir Michael McBride said: "It's vital that we do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable patients and prevent them, as far as possible, from becoming very seriously ill with Covid-19."
One of the new available treatments is an oral antiviral medicine called molnupiravir (also known as Lagevrio) which is usually taken as a capsule at home.
The other is neutralising monoclonal antibodies (nMABs) which is usually administered as a single IV infusion delivered as an outpatient.
They are both designed to be used in the early stages of an infection.
It is hoped their introduction will reduce the number of people who need to be admitted to hospital, easing pressure on the health service.
Eligible people in the highest risk categories who receive a positive PCR test will be able to access the treatments from the Health Service directly.
The nMABs treatment will be offered to high risk people aged 12 and over who have tested positive for Covid-19.
High risk people aged 18 and over who have tested positive for Covid-19 will be able to take the oral antiviral capsule.