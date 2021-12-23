Londonderry Christmas decorations targeted 'on daily basis'
Vandals behind a spate of attacks on Christmas trees and decorations in the north west have been told they have no respect for the local community.
Derry City and Strabane District Council said they are receiving reports of damage "on a daily basis".
The council said decorations in Londonderry, Castlederg and Erganagh have been attacked since last weekend.
It is the third time in recent weeks the local authority has appealed for the attacks to stop.
"Despite numerous appeals, our Electrical and Maintenance teams are unfortunately still dealing with vandalism to the Christmas decorations across the city and district on a daily basis," the council's head of environment Conor Canning said.
Over recent days decorations in Derry's Guildhall Square, including reindeer and a giant bauble have been damaged, while trees were attacked and lights torn down in Castlederg and Erganagh.
Mr Canning urged those responsible to consider the impact of their actions.
"The decorations are there for everyone in the community to enjoy so we would appreciate if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism you experience to the PSNI," he said.
He added: "As well as the obvious dangers, this is costly and time consuming for our teams and represents criminal damage."
Earlier this month the Derry's Mayor Graham Warke asked people to "please have a bit of sense and some respect for public property" following repeated vandalism.