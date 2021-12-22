North Belfast: Police issue appeal for missing sisters
Two sisters aged five and three have been reported missing from their north Belfast home.
Police said Paige and Cassie Speer were reported as missing from their home in Snugville Street on Tuesday evening.
They believed to be with a female family member.
Paige has a light build and curly ginger shoulder-length hair, and Cassie is slightly stockier with tight ginger curls. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.