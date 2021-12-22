Nightclubs in NI to close from 27 December
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's nightclubs will have to close on 27 December as fresh restrictions are imposed to tackle the Omicron Covid variant, BBC News NI understands.
Stormont ministers are meeting to agree measures to help manage rising Covid cases.
It is understood they are also likely to agree to tighter restrictions on hospitality.
These are expected to include table service and limits on table numbers.
Ministers have yet to sign off on all the proposals and must agree how long they should remain in place.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland were the last in the UK to reopen on 31 October, after many months of closure.
Ministers have been meeting for more than three hours so far, in a bid to decide the nature and extent of further restrictions.
On Wednesday Northern Ireland recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases - 3,231 - since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health also reported 3,231 new cases, as well as three further coronavirus-linked deaths.
Last week, health officials warned that a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas.
The vaccination and booster programme have been stepped up in a bid to tackle a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
Earlier, Wales' first minister announced that groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants from 26 December.
Two-metre social distancing rules will also return, as well as table service only at licensed venues.
Tighter restrictions are already in place in the Republic of Ireland, where hospitality and cultural venues including pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres have been required to close by 20:00 since Monday.