Covid-19: Nightclubs in NI to close from 27 December
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's nightclubs will have to close on 27 December as fresh restrictions are imposed to tackle the Omicron Covid variant, BBC News understands.
Stormont ministers are meeting to agree measures to help manage rising Covid cases.
It is understood they are also likely to agree to tighter restrictions on hospitality.
These are expected to include table service and limits on table numbers.
Ministers have yet to sign off on all the proposals and must agree how long they should remain in place.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland were the last in the UK to reopen on 31 October, after many months of closure.
Ministers have been meeting for more than three hours so far, in a bid to decide the nature and extent of further restrictions.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases - 3,231 - since the pandemic began.
Last week, health officials warned that a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas.
The vaccination and booster programme have been stepped up in a bid to tackle a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
What measures are being taken elsewhere in the UK?
Earlier, Wales' first minister announced that groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants from 26 December.
Two-metre social distancing rules will also return, as well as table service only at licensed venues.
Scotland has also announced new measures to come into force from 26 December and Edinburgh's Hogmanay events have been cancelled.
All outdoor events will be limited to just 500 people to help slow the spread of Omicron.
Indoor events such as concerts will be limited to 200 people if they are seated, or 100 for standing.
Tighter restrictions are already in place in the Republic of Ireland, where hospitality and cultural venues including pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres have been required to close by 20:00 since Monday.
On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out introducing new Covid restrictions in England before Christmas.