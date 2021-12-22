Caoimhe Morgan murder: Taylor McIlvenna, 30, appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan in north Belfast.
Taylor McIlvenna, 30, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The body of the 30-year-old woman was found in a house in Harcourt Drive on Saturday 18 December.
Mr McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, County Down, faces charges of murder and two counts of criminal damage.
During a hearing which lasted less than three minutes, Mr McIlvenna was asked if he understood the charges against him.
A detective sergeant said she could connect him to the alleged offences.
His solicitor made no application for bail and he was remanded in custody until a court hearing via videolink on 19 January.