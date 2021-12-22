BBC News

Caoimhe Morgan murder: Taylor McIlvenna, 30, appears in court

Published
Image source, PACEMAKER

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan in north Belfast.

Taylor McIlvenna, 30, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The body of the 30-year-old woman was found in a house in Harcourt Drive on Saturday 18 December.

Mr McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, County Down, faces charges of murder and two counts of criminal damage.

During a hearing which lasted less than three minutes, Mr McIlvenna was asked if he understood the charges against him.

A detective sergeant said she could connect him to the alleged offences.

His solicitor made no application for bail and he was remanded in custody until a court hearing via videolink on 19 January.