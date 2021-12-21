Invest NI: Mel Chittock appointed interim chief executive
- Published
Invest NI has announced the appointment of Mel Chittock as its interim chief executive.
Mr Chittock has previously served as the organisation's executive director of finance and operations.
He steps into his new role following Kevin Holland's decision to step down after two years in the top post at Invest NI.
His primary focus would be on helping to "grow the NI economy" Mr Chittock said on Tuesday.
"It has been a challenging time, for businesses and the economy, particularly over the past two years," he added.
"We have already done so much to help businesses emerge from the recent challenges and to grasp new opportunities.
"I am confident we can continue to build on this and, through our continued support to businesses our partnership working, do even more to help grow the NI economy."
The process to recruit a permanent chief executive will continue, said Rose Mary Stalker, Chair of Invest NI.
"Mel is an experienced and strong leader with over 20 years' experience in economic development who will lead the organisation through the current challenging economic environment," she said.
Invest NI employs more than 500 people and has an annual budget of about £170m.
Its major job of trying to attract inward investment to Northern Ireland was made more difficult during the pandemic due to travel restrictions.