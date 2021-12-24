Covid-19 test centres in Northern Ireland open over Christmas
- Published
A reduced level of service is being put in place at Northern Ireland's Covid-19 test facilities over the Christmas period.
There will be shorter opening times hours at regional, local and mobile sites on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, regional and local sites will operate between 10:00 GMT and 14:00.
Mobile test facilities will open between 10:00 and 13:00.
On New Year's Day, regional and local test sites will operate between 10:00 and 15:00.
Mobile testing units will be open between 10:00 and 14:00.
The Department of Health said the services "will maintain their normal hours of operation" on other days.
A number of mobile testing sites will have different hours over the Christmas period.
- Nicssa Sport and Leisure at Stormont Pavilion in Belfast is open only on 24 December
- St Elizabeth's Church in Dundonald will close at 13:00 on 24 December
- Dundonald Presbyterian Church will open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day only
- Rathfriland Baptist Church will close on 24 December
- 2nd Presbyterian Church in Rathfriland will open from Christmas Day onwards
Test appointments must be pre-booked and people attending walk-in sites must wear a mask, even if normally exempt from having to do so.
The department advises that results are expected within 24 to 48 hours of taking the test, although results using the home delivery service can take up to 72 hours.
People who test positive in Northern Ireland are required to self-isolate for at least 10 days from when their symptoms started.
Northern Ireland's vaccination centres, for first, second and booster jabs, will remain open during the Christmas period, however, there are closures on some days, such as Christmas Day.
