Covid-19: NI records three more deaths, 2,096 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,955.
Another 2,096 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, down from 2,148 cases on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 14,876.
On Tuesday, there were 268 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 276 on Monday.
There are 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Monday.
Last updated 21 December at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,396,177 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of that total, 1,393,753 were first doses, 1,292,111 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
691,551 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 21 December at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,835 as of 15 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,799 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from 5,124 on Sunday.
On Monday, there were 467 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 436 on Sunday.
Of those patients, 104 are being treated in intensive care units, down three from Sunday.
Last updated 20 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,463,321 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 16 December.
A total of 3,642,871 people have had their first dose and 3,583,818 have had their second dose, while 236,632 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,462,167 booster jabs had been administered as of 16 December.
Last updated 19 December at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland