Newry's 80-year-old Black Santa sits out for festive fundraiser
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
On 21 December 1992, John Dalzell celebrated his 51st birthday.
He also began a major fundraising drive for the Southern Area Hospice that after 30 Christmases, and now aged 80, has seen him become known as Newry's Black Santa.
Last year he was awarded an OBE for his efforts.
"I was conductor of a silver band - Heatherbrook Silver Band - and I'd previously raised money for Cancer Research," he told BBC News NI.
"Then when the hospice started, well, you support your own town so I started doing it for the hospice."
Today Mr Dalzell's campaign offers him the relative luxury of a purpose-built hut.
It's not glamorous but it's a world away from the conditions he endured in those early sit-outs.
"I sat here with a chair and a wheelie bin (to collect donations)," he said.
"Today is a summer's day compared to what I sat out in back then with the frost and snow and sitting with no hut. Just sitting with the Christmas tree and the rain and the wind would be blowing and I'd be drowned with the water coming off the tree.
"So now it's like luxury, it's like a hotel."
That initial sit-out ran over four days and raised £6,700.
Having turned 80 earlier this week, Mr Dalzell has been back in Marcus Square.
This year's sit-out began on 11 December and concludes on Christmas Eve.
Every morning he has arrived at the hut at 07:00 GMT and he stays there until 16:00.
By the time donations are counted, it is hoped he will have surpassed the £2m landmark.
But this isn't something he's thinking about.
"I don't set targets," he said.
"That's only a postbox. People put their money in there for me to deliver up to the hospice. What people give, they give.
"People give small, people give big and sometimes those who have given small are giving more than they can afford."