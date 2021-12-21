Court hears Muckamore Abbey Hospital abuse charges
By Aileen Moynagh
BBC News NI
- Published
Eight people are facing almost 200 charges linked to allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
The case against five men and three women appeared for the first time at Antrim Magistrates court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday,
Details of the charges included the ill-treatment of patients and false imprisonment.
Based outside Antrim, the hospital supports adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.
The charges follow allegations that vulnerable patients were mentally and physically abused by staff.
Since allegations of abuse at the Belfast Health Trust run facility began to emerge in 2017, a number of people have been arrested and several staff have been suspended from their jobs.
None of the defendants appeared in court on Tuesday morning, but court documents revealed that those charged are:
- Naoife Donnelly, 38, from Red Row, Portglenone Road in Randalstown
- Danielle Gallagher, 30, from Dermont Crescent in Newtownabbey
- James Patrick David Houston, 36, Elliotts Place in Strangford
- Dorothy Irwin, 58, from Glenburn Avenue in Glynn, Larne
- Aaron McFetridge, 36, from Rosses Stables in Ballymena
- Stephen Nixon, (unknown age) from Creevy Avenue in Belfast
- Darren James O'Kane, 33, from Creeve Court in Randalstown
- Darren O'Loan, 35, from Aghaboy Gardens in Antrim
All charges were allegedly committed against eight complainants beginning in April 2017.
The case has been adjourned until 18 January 2022.