County Armagh mother and father sentenced over baby injuries
A mother and father whose five-week old baby was admitted to hospital with non-accidental injuries have been sentenced.
The County Armagh couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought their baby to hospital in 2016.
Medics discovered a leg fracture with other bruising and marks.
The father was given an 18-month jail term to be split between custody and on licence. The mother was handed a three-month term suspended for two years.
The couple initially pleaded not guilty to maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
The father later admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm but not with intent, while the mother accepted allowing the child to suffer serious physical harm.
'Reflexively squished'
Newry Crown Court heard the couple brought their baby to Craigavon Area Hospital on 31 March 2016.
Police and social services were alerted to the medical staff's suspicions of non-accidental injury and the baby was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment and further investigation.
Subsequently, 17 fractures at varying stages of healing were identified, including nine to the child's ribs with multiple fractures to both legs.
The main injury was caused about 10 days prior to the hospital visit.
Both parents were arrested and the father claimed that prior to hospital admission, he had lifted the child to change the nappy but tripped and "reflexively squished" the baby.
Beyond that he could provide no other explanation for the injuries. He also disputed the femoral fracture was up to 10 days old.
The mother claimed that her husband had called out to her on noticing the child's leg appeared unusual.
She then phoned the out-of-hours doctor and was advised to take the child to hospital immediately.
It was only there she became aware of the other marks on his body, she claimed.
'Exhausted and getting little sleep'
The father later accepted occasionally rough-handling the child due to "mounting difficulty and frustration" while looking after the newborn.
He accepted responsibility for the injuries and that very serious harm was caused, but insisted he did not intend this.
The mother accepted failing to protect the child from serious harm and not seeking medical attention sufficiently swiftly.
Counsel for the father argued there was general agreement the child's leg injury was caused by "rough manhandling in the course of my client not coping".
"He was up all night, exhausted and getting little sleep," the defence said.
"He snapped. He didn't seek help. Neither of them did."
The defence said his client had "lost everything - his family, his marriage and his child. All was blown away by his own acts".
It was pointed out the child suffered no long-term effects, but Judge Gordon Kerr QC said: "It's not possible to be absolutely definitive of that.
"It isn't only the effects on the child, which don't just end with injuries. It has ramifications within the entire family dynamic."