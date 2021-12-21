Lough Erne: Woman in 80s rescued after driving into water
- Published
A woman in her 80s had been rescued by police officers after driving into Lough Erne.
It happened at Waterhen Lane in Bellanaleck, County Fermanagh, at about 21:15 GMT on Monday.
It is believed the driver took a wrong turning and drove down a slipway into the water.
She was still inside the partially submerged car when police officers arrived. They led her to safety before the car sank.
She was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.