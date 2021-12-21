Adrian Ismay murder: Christopher Robinson fails in bid to overturn conviction
A west Belfast man found guilty of murdering a prison officer, who died 11 days after a bomb exploded under his van, has failed in a legal bid to overturn his conviction.
Adrian Ismay, 52, died in hospital in 2016 after he was injured in the explosion near his home at Hillsborough Drive in east Belfast.
Christopher Robinson, from Aspen Walk in Dunmurry, was given a minimum jail term of 22 years.
Robinson had denied involvement.
The Court of Appeal dismissed Robinson's challenge of the verdict.
Internet searches about the victim and the magnetic qualities of aluminium formed part of a compelling circumstantial case that he participated in the plot, senior judges ruled.
Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said Robinson's own actions "amply demonstrate a sinister and evil purpose".
She said the evidence established beyond a reasonable doubt that Robinson was "intimately and inextricably involved in the facilitation and execution of a terrorist operation" with the "intention of causing the death of Mr Ismay or causing him really serious injury".
A non-jury trial heard last year that Robinson knew his victim from their time volunteering together for St John Ambulance.
Robinson was given a life sentence for the murder, but will be eligible to apply for release under licence after 22 years, the judge said.
In 2016, a dissident republican group widely referred to as the New IRA had claimed it had carried out the attack on Mr Ismay.
Robinson had denied he was an active member of the New IRA.
Mr Ismay had just left his home and was driving along Hillsborough Drive at about 07:00 GMT on 4 March 2016 when the bomb planted under his van detonated.
In spite of appearing to make a good recovery from shrapnel injuries, he died 11 days later.
In March 2020, a judge said Robinson was linked to the murder by evidence including his DNA on a Poppy Appeal sticker that was removed from a vehicle containing traces of Semtex.
He also said CCTV footage clearly showed the vehicle - which was registered to a relative of Robinson's - outside Mr Ismay's home when the bomb was planted.
Robinson's high level of online interest into the treatment of dissident republican prisoners - as well as internet searches about militant republican activity - was further evidence cited by the judge.